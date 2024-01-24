Who's Playing

Illinois Fighting Illini @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Illinois 14-4, Northwestern 13-5

How To Watch

What to Know

Illinois is 9-1 against Northwestern since March of 2019, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Wednesday. Both teams will face off in a Big Ten battle at 9:00 p.m. ET at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Despite being away, Illinois is looking at a three-point advantage in the spread.

Illinois has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won eight matches by 23 points or more this season. They blew past the Scarlet Knights 86-63. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Illinois.

Illinois' victory was a true team effort, with many players turning in solid performances. Perhaps the best among them was Justin Harmon, who scored 18 points along with eight rebounds. Coleman Hawkins was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with nine rebounds and five steals.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.5% worse than the opposition, a fact Northwestern found out the hard way on Saturday. They took a 75-69 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Cornhuskers. The over/under was set at 144 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The losing side was boosted by Brooks Barnhizer, who scored 24 points along with seven rebounds and four steals. Those 24 points set a new season-high mark for him. The team also got some help courtesy of Ryan Langborg, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and four steals.

The Fighting Illini's victory bumped their record up to 14-4. As for the Wildcats, their defeat dropped their record down to 13-5.

Wednesday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Illinois have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 43.1 rebounds per game (they're ranked fifth in rebounds per game overall). It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 30.2 rebounds per game. Given Illinois' sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Everything came up roses for Illinois against Northwestern in their previous matchup on January 2nd as the team secured a 96-66 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for Illinois since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Illinois is a 3-point favorite against Northwestern, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Bettors have moved against the Fighting Illini slightly, as the game opened with the Fighting Illini as a 4.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Series History

Illinois has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.