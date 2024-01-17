Who's Playing

Maryland Terrapins @ Northwestern Wildcats

Current Records: Maryland 11-6, Northwestern 12-4

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Ten matchup on schedule as the Maryland Terrapins and the Northwestern Wildcats are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 17th at Welsh-Ryan Arena. Northwestern is favored, but seeing as the odds didn't stop Maryland in their last game, maybe the team has another upset up their sleeve.

Illinois typically has all the answers at home, but on Sunday Maryland proved too difficult a challenge. They walked away with a 76-67 win over the Fighting Illini. The victory made it back-to-back wins for Maryland.

Maryland relied on the efforts of Julian Reese, who dropped a double-double on 20 points and 11 rebounds, and Jahmir Young, who scored 28 points along with eight assists. Those eight assists set a new season-high mark for him.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when your three-point shooting is a whole 21.4% worse than the opposition, a fact Northwestern found out the hard way on Saturday. They fell 71-63 to the Badgers.

Northwestern's loss shouldn't obscure the performances of Boo Buie, who scored 22 points, and Brooks Barnhizer who scored 13 points.

The Terrapins are on a roll lately: they've won seven of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 11-6 record this season. As for the Wildcats, their loss dropped their record down to 12-4.

Wednesday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Maryland have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.6 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Northwestern, though, as they've been averaging only 30.4 rebounds per game. Given Maryland's sizeable advantage in that area, Northwestern will need to find a way to close that gap.

Maryland strolled past Northwestern in their previous meeting back in February of 2023 by a score of 75-59. The rematch might be a little tougher for Maryland since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Northwestern is a 4.5-point favorite against Maryland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Wildcats as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 129 points.

Series History

Maryland has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Northwestern.