Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Miami 12-6, Notre Dame 7-11

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Notre Dame will be in front of their home fans on Wednesday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Notre Dame Fighting Irish and the Miami Hurricanes will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Last Monday, the Fighting Irish were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap as they fell 63-59 to the Eagles. Notre Dame has struggled against Boston College recently, as their match last Monday was their third consecutive lost matchup.

Meanwhile, Miami and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Hurricanes lost 72-69 to the Orange on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Miami has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

The Fighting Irish have not been sharp recently, as they've lost four of their last five contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-11 record this season. As for the Hurricanes, their loss dropped their record down to 12-6.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Notre Dame have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.8 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Miami struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.1 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

While Miami and Notre Dame both let their fans down in their last outings, both still covered. Going forward, Miami is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites on the road this season.

Odds

Miami is a 4.5-point favorite against Notre Dame, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hurricanes as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 139.5 points.

Series History

Notre Dame and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.