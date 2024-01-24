Who's Playing
Miami Hurricanes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish
Current Records: Miami 12-6, Notre Dame 7-11
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN2
What to Know
Miami and Notre Dame are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Miami and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Hurricanes lost 72-69 to the Orange on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Miami has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.
Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.
Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 63-59 to the Eagles. Notre Dame got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:35 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.
The Hurricanes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.
This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Miami's sizeable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.
Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Notre Dame and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.
- Dec 02, 2023 - Miami 62 vs. Notre Dame 49
- Dec 30, 2022 - Miami 76 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 02, 2022 - Notre Dame 68 vs. Miami 64
- Feb 14, 2021 - Notre Dame 71 vs. Miami 61
- Jan 24, 2021 - Notre Dame 73 vs. Miami 59
- Feb 23, 2020 - Notre Dame 87 vs. Miami 71
- Feb 06, 2019 - Miami 62 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 19, 2018 - Miami 77 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Jan 12, 2017 - Notre Dame 67 vs. Miami 62
- Mar 02, 2016 - Miami 68 vs. Notre Dame 50