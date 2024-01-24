Who's Playing

Miami Hurricanes @ Notre Dame Fighting Irish

Current Records: Miami 12-6, Notre Dame 7-11

When: Wednesday, January 24, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

TV: ESPN2

What to Know

Miami and Notre Dame are an even 5-5 against one another since March of 2016, but not for long. Both teams will face off in an ACC battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

Miami and Syracuse couldn't quite live up to the 160-over/under that the experts had forecasted. The Hurricanes lost 72-69 to the Orange on a last-minute jump shot with but a second left in the second quarter. Miami has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second loss in a row.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Matthew Cleveland, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, the Fighting Irish were within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Monday as they fell 63-59 to the Eagles. Notre Dame got off to an early lead (up 12 with 3:35 left in the first quarter), but sadly they weren't able to maintain that momentum.

The Hurricanes have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost four of their last five matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-6 record this season. As for the Fighting Irish, their loss dropped their record down to 7-11.

This contest is shaping up to be a blowout: Miami just can't miss this season, having made 49.1% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Notre Dame, though, as they've only made 40.7% of their shots per game this season. Given Miami's sizeable advantage in that area, Notre Dame will need to find a way to close that gap.

Miami beat Notre Dame 62-49 when the teams last played back in December of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Miami since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Notre Dame and Miami both have 5 wins in their last 10 games.