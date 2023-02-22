Who's Playing
North Carolina @ Notre Dame
Current Records: North Carolina 16-11; Notre Dame 10-17
What to Know
The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-10 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Notre Dame was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 57-55 to the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points along with eight boards.
Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, falling 77-69. One thing holding UNC back was the mediocre play of guard RJ Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.
The losses put the Fighting Irish at 10-17 and the Tar Heels at 16-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame is stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, UNC ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average.
How To Watch
- When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana
- TV: ESPN
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
North Carolina have won ten out of their last 13 games against Notre Dame.
- Jan 07, 2023 - North Carolina 81 vs. Notre Dame 64
- Jan 05, 2022 - Notre Dame 78 vs. North Carolina 73
- Mar 10, 2021 - North Carolina 101 vs. Notre Dame 59
- Jan 02, 2021 - North Carolina 66 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Feb 17, 2020 - Notre Dame 77 vs. North Carolina 76
- Nov 06, 2019 - North Carolina 76 vs. Notre Dame 65
- Jan 15, 2019 - North Carolina 75 vs. Notre Dame 69
- Feb 12, 2018 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 66
- Jan 13, 2018 - North Carolina 69 vs. Notre Dame 68
- Feb 05, 2017 - North Carolina 83 vs. Notre Dame 76
- Mar 27, 2016 - North Carolina 88 vs. Notre Dame 74
- Mar 11, 2016 - North Carolina 78 vs. Notre Dame 47
- Feb 06, 2016 - Notre Dame 80 vs. North Carolina 76