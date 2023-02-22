Who's Playing

North Carolina @ Notre Dame

Current Records: North Carolina 16-11; Notre Dame 10-17

What to Know

The Notre Dame Fighting Irish are 3-10 against the North Carolina Tar Heels since February of 2016, but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Wednesday. The Fighting Irish and UNC will face off in an ACC battle at 9 p.m. ET at Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Notre Dame was close but no cigar this past Saturday as they fell 57-55 to the Virginia Cavaliers. A silver lining for Notre Dame was the play of forward Nate Laszewski, who had 18 points along with eight boards.

Meanwhile, UNC came up short against the NC State Wolfpack on Sunday, falling 77-69. One thing holding UNC back was the mediocre play of guard RJ Davis, who did not have his best game: he played for 40 minutes but put up just seven points on 2-for-13 shooting.

The losses put the Fighting Irish at 10-17 and the Tar Heels at 16-11. Two numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Notre Dame is stumbling into the matchup with the 362nd fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 8.9 on average. To make matters even worse for Notre Dame, UNC ranks 28th in college basketball when it comes to turnovers per game, with only 10.9 on average.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana

Purcell Pavilion at the Joyce Center -- Notre Dame, Indiana TV: ESPN

ESPN Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

North Carolina have won ten out of their last 13 games against Notre Dame.