Who's Playing
Lamar @ NW State
Current Records: Lamar 6-15; NW State 13-8
What to Know
The Lamar Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. NW State should still be riding high after a win, while Lamar will be looking to right the ship.
Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 62-57 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.
Meanwhile, NW State had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday, taking their contest 82-63.
Lamar is now 6-15 while the Demons sit at 13-8. NW State is 9-3 after wins this year, and the Cardinals are 4-10 after losses.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Lamar have won five out of their last six games against NW State.
- Dec 21, 2019 - NW State 67 vs. Lamar 61
- Feb 13, 2019 - Lamar 75 vs. NW State 70
- Feb 07, 2018 - Lamar 79 vs. NW State 75
- Feb 22, 2017 - Lamar 88 vs. NW State 68
- Jan 28, 2017 - Lamar 85 vs. NW State 64
- Jan 16, 2016 - Lamar 86 vs. NW State 82