Who's Playing

Lamar @ NW State

Current Records: Lamar 6-15; NW State 13-8

What to Know

The Lamar Cardinals have enjoyed the comforts of home their last three games, but now they must head out on the road. The Cardinals and the NW State Demons will face off in a Southland battle at 4:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at Prather Coliseum. NW State should still be riding high after a win, while Lamar will be looking to right the ship.

Lamar was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Thursday as they fell 62-57 to the Texas A&M-Commerce Lions.

Meanwhile, NW State had enough points to win and then some against the Houston Christian Huskies on Thursday, taking their contest 82-63.

Lamar is now 6-15 while the Demons sit at 13-8. NW State is 9-3 after wins this year, and the Cardinals are 4-10 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET

Saturday at 4:30 p.m. ET Where: Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana

Prather Coliseum -- Natchitoches, Louisiana Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Lamar have won five out of their last six games against NW State.