Oddsmaker now favors Duke to win national title after adding Marvin Bagley
The presumptive No. 1 overall NBA Draft choice makes the Blue Devils 3/1 favorites to win it all
When Marvin Bagley -- the consensus No. 1 college basketball recruit in the nation -- picked Duke on Monday night, the Blue Devils not only ascended to the top of the Top 25 (and one), they also became a 3/1 betting favorite for the national title.
Although his reclassification is complicated and must be approved by the NCAA (as Matt Norlander explains here), his impact is immediate for the Blue Devils, who added the player many believe will be selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.
On Monday afternoon, Duke was 7/1 to win the national title in 2018. Kentucky was the co-favorite with identical 7-1 odds. But with Bagley's commitment and intent to play this season, the Blue Devils are now the betting favorite at 3/1, according to the latest odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.
There's plenty of talent at the top of the odds list: Michigan State (10/1) brings back sophomore phenom Miles Bridges, Arizona (12/1) brings in potential lottery pick DeAndre Ayton and Kentucky (8/1) boasts the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country. But the combination of Bagley, Grayson Allen and five-star freshman point guard Trevon Duval could take the college basketball world by storm, so Vegas sees them head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field.
Here is a look at the updated odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook:
|
|OPEN
|CURRENT
|Duke
|12/1
|3/1
|Kentucky
|10/1
|8/1
|Michigan State
|20/1
|10/1
|Kansas
|12/1
|12/1
|Arizona
|20/1
|12/1
|Louisville
|12/1
|15/1
|UCLA
|40/1
|25/1
|USC
|60/1
|30/1
|Wichita State
|20/1
|30/1
|Texas
|300/1
|30/1
|North Carolina
|12/1
|30/1
|Villanova
|12/1
|30/1
|Florida
|20/1
|30/1
|Missouri
|300/1
|40/1
|Michigan
|20/1
|50/1
|Alabama
|80/1
|50/1
|Oregon
|60/1
|50/1
|Gonzaga
|12/1
|60/1
|Butler
|20/1
|60/1
|West Virginia
|30/1
|60/1
|Virginia
|30/1
|60/1
|Miami
|50/1
|60/1
|Notre Dame
|80/1
|60/1
|Xavier
|80/1
|60/1
|Baylor
|50/1
|80/1
|Wisconsin
|60/1
|80/1
|Iowa State
|80/1
|80/1
|Oklahoma
|30/1
|100/1
|Florida State
|40/1
|100/1
|Saint Mary's
|40/1
|100/1
|Seton Hall
|60/1
|100/1
|Purdue
|60/1
|100/1
|Indiana
|20/1
|100/1
|Creighton
|80/1
|100/1
|Vanderbilt
|80/1
|100/1
|SMU
|80/1
|100/1
|Cincinnati
|80/1
|100/1
|UConn
|100/1
|100/1
|Syracuse
|100/1
|100/1
|Maryland
|100/1
|100/1
|Minnesota
|100/1
|100/1
|Northwestern
|100/1
|100/1
|Illinois
|100/1
|100/1
|Arkansas
|100/1
|100/1
|South Carolina
|100/1
|100/1
|Texas A&M
|100/1
|100/1
|Nevada
|100/1
|100/1
|Utah
|100/1
|100/1
|TCU
|300/1
|100/1
|Auburn
|300/1
|100/1
|UNLV
|1000/1
|100/1
|VCU
|100/1
|200/1
|Virginia Tech
|100/1
|200/1
|Marquette
|100/1
|200/1
|San Diego State
|100/1
|200/1
|Providence
|200/1
|200/1
|Georgetown
|200/1
|200/1
|Georgia
|200/1
|200/1
|Oklahoma State
|300/1
|300/1
|Kansas State
|300/1
|300/1
|Texas Tech
|300/1
|300/1
|Dayton
|300/1
|300/1
|Rhode Island
|300/1
|300/1
|Wake Forest
|300/1
|300/1
|Clemson
|300/1
|300/1
|St. John's
|300/1
|300/1
|Iowa
|300/1
|300/1
|Ohio State
|300/1
|300/1
|Penn State
|300/1
|300/1
|Nebraska
|300/1
|300/1
|Ole Miss
|300/1
|300/1
|Tennessee
|300/1
|300/1
|Mississippi State
|300/1
|300/1
|BYU
|300/1
|300/1
|California
|300/1
|300/1
|Colorado
|300/1
|300/1
|Arizona State
|300/1
|300/1
|Stanford
|300/1
|300/1
|Illinois State
|300/1
|500/1
|Houston
|500/1
|500/1
|UCF
|500/1
|500/1
|Memphis
|500/1
|500/1
|Richmond
|500/1
|500/1
|La Salle
|500/1
|500/1
|Davidson
|500/1
|500/1
|Georgia Tech
|500/1
|500/1
|Pittsburgh
|500/1
|500/1
|NC State
|500/1
|500/1
|Middle Tennessee
|500/1
|500/1
|LSU
|500/1
|500/1
|Colorado State
|500/1
|500/1
|Boise State
|500/1
|500/1
|Fresno State
|500/1
|500/1
|Oregon State
|500/1
|500/1
|Wyoming
|500/1
|1000/1
|Vermont
|1000/1
|1000/1
|St. Bonaventure
|1000/1
|1000/1
|George Washington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|George Mason
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Saint Louis
|1000/1
|1000/1
|UNC Wilmington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Charleston
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Old Dominion
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Princeton
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Harvard
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Yale
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Texas Arlington
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Georgia State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Arkansas State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Oakland
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Valparaiso
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Northern Iowa
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Belmont
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Akron
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Ohio
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Buffalo
|1000/1
|1000/1
|New Mexico
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Utah State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Washington State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|East Tennessee State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Chattanooga
|1000/1
|1000/1
|New Mexico State
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Grand Canyon
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Boston College
|1000/1
|1000/1
|Florida Gulf Coast
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Louisiana Tech
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Monmouth
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Troy
|2000/1
|2000/1
|Pennsylvania
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Western Kentucky
|1000/1
|3000/1
|NC Central
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Bucknell
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Washington
|2000/1
|3000/1
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|2000/1
|3000/1
|UTEP
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Mount St. Mary's
|5000/1
|5000/1
|San Francisco
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Wright State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Jacksonville State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|UNC Greensboro
|5000/1
|5000/1
|South Dakota
|5000/1
|5000/1
|North Dakota State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Fort Wayne
|5000/1
|5000/1
|South Dakota State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|IUPUI
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Cal State Bakersfield
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Texas State
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Coastal Carolina
|5000/1
|5000/1
|Albany
|5000/1
|5000/1
|FIELD (All others)
|300/1
|300/1
-
Which programs had best offseasons?
Upon landing the nation's top recruit, Duke tops the list with other title contenders at the...
-
NCAA still has to clear Marvin Bagley
Commitment to Duke is the first step, but the next one is the biggest; here's what you need...
-
Duke takes over No. 1 in Top 25 (and 1)
The top recruit in the nation commits to the Blue Devils, who soar to No. 1 in our Top 25 (and...
-
Duke lands top player in nation Bagley
If the 5-star power forward is allowed to play this season, it would give a big boost to the...
-
Calhoun mulling return to coaching
Calhoun retired from UConn in 2012 after 26 seasons in Storrs and three national champions...
-
Bagley's best college fit, what's next
Who will the Arizona prep star choose, and will we see him on the floor this season?
Add a Comment