Oddsmaker now favors Duke to win national title after adding Marvin Bagley

When Marvin Bagley -- the consensus No. 1 college basketball recruit in the nation -- picked Duke on Monday night, the Blue Devils not only ascended to the top of the Top 25 (and one), they also became a 3/1 betting favorite for the national title.



Although his reclassification is complicated and must be approved by the NCAA (as Matt Norlander explains here), his impact is immediate for the Blue Devils, who added the player many believe will be selected No. 1 overall in the 2018 NBA Draft.



On Monday afternoon, Duke was 7/1 to win the national title in 2018. Kentucky was the co-favorite with identical 7-1 odds. But with Bagley's commitment and intent to play this season, the Blue Devils are now the betting favorite at 3/1, according to the latest odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook.



There's plenty of talent at the top of the odds list: Michigan State (10/1) brings back sophomore phenom Miles Bridges, Arizona (12/1) brings in potential lottery pick DeAndre Ayton and Kentucky (8/1) boasts the No. 1 ranked recruiting class in the country. But the combination of Bagley, Grayson Allen and five-star freshman point guard Trevon Duval could take the college basketball world by storm, so Vegas sees them head-and-shoulders above the rest of the field.



Here is a look at the updated odds from the Westgate Las Vegas Superbook:



OPEN CURRENT Duke 12/1 3/1 Kentucky 10/1 8/1 Michigan State 20/1 10/1 Kansas 12/1 12/1 Arizona 20/1 12/1 Louisville 12/1 15/1 UCLA 40/1 25/1 USC 60/1 30/1 Wichita State 20/1 30/1 Texas 300/1 30/1 North Carolina 12/1 30/1 Villanova 12/1 30/1 Florida 20/1 30/1 Missouri 300/1 40/1 Michigan 20/1 50/1 Alabama 80/1 50/1 Oregon 60/1 50/1 Gonzaga 12/1 60/1 Butler 20/1 60/1 West Virginia 30/1 60/1 Virginia 30/1 60/1 Miami 50/1 60/1 Notre Dame 80/1 60/1 Xavier 80/1 60/1 Baylor 50/1 80/1 Wisconsin 60/1 80/1 Iowa State 80/1 80/1 Oklahoma 30/1 100/1 Florida State 40/1 100/1 Saint Mary's 40/1 100/1 Seton Hall 60/1 100/1 Purdue 60/1 100/1 Indiana 20/1 100/1 Creighton 80/1 100/1 Vanderbilt 80/1 100/1 SMU 80/1 100/1 Cincinnati 80/1 100/1 UConn 100/1 100/1 Syracuse 100/1 100/1 Maryland 100/1 100/1 Minnesota 100/1 100/1 Northwestern 100/1 100/1 Illinois 100/1 100/1 Arkansas 100/1 100/1 South Carolina 100/1 100/1 Texas A&M 100/1 100/1 Nevada 100/1 100/1 Utah 100/1 100/1 TCU 300/1 100/1 Auburn 300/1 100/1 UNLV 1000/1 100/1 VCU 100/1 200/1 Virginia Tech 100/1 200/1 Marquette 100/1 200/1 San Diego State 100/1 200/1 Providence 200/1 200/1 Georgetown 200/1 200/1 Georgia 200/1 200/1 Oklahoma State 300/1 300/1 Kansas State 300/1 300/1 Texas Tech 300/1 300/1 Dayton 300/1 300/1 Rhode Island 300/1 300/1 Wake Forest 300/1 300/1 Clemson 300/1 300/1 St. John's 300/1 300/1 Iowa 300/1 300/1 Ohio State 300/1 300/1 Penn State 300/1 300/1 Nebraska 300/1 300/1 Ole Miss 300/1 300/1 Tennessee 300/1 300/1 Mississippi State 300/1 300/1 BYU 300/1 300/1 California 300/1 300/1 Colorado 300/1 300/1 Arizona State 300/1 300/1 Stanford 300/1 300/1 Illinois State 300/1 500/1 Houston 500/1 500/1 UCF 500/1 500/1 Memphis 500/1 500/1 Richmond 500/1 500/1 La Salle 500/1 500/1 Davidson 500/1 500/1 Georgia Tech 500/1 500/1 Pittsburgh 500/1 500/1 NC State 500/1 500/1 Middle Tennessee 500/1 500/1 LSU 500/1 500/1 Colorado State 500/1 500/1 Boise State 500/1 500/1 Fresno State 500/1 500/1 Oregon State 500/1 500/1 Wyoming 500/1 1000/1 Vermont 1000/1 1000/1 St. Bonaventure 1000/1 1000/1 George Washington 1000/1 1000/1 George Mason 1000/1 1000/1 Saint Louis 1000/1 1000/1 UNC Wilmington 1000/1 1000/1 Charleston 1000/1 1000/1 Old Dominion 1000/1 1000/1 Princeton 1000/1 1000/1 Harvard 1000/1 1000/1 Yale 1000/1 1000/1 Texas Arlington 1000/1 1000/1 Georgia State 1000/1 1000/1 Arkansas State 1000/1 1000/1 Oakland 1000/1 1000/1 Valparaiso 1000/1 1000/1 Northern Iowa 1000/1 1000/1 Belmont 1000/1 1000/1 Akron 1000/1 1000/1 Ohio 1000/1 1000/1 Buffalo 1000/1 1000/1 New Mexico 1000/1 1000/1 Utah State 1000/1 1000/1 Washington State 1000/1 1000/1 East Tennessee State 1000/1 1000/1 Chattanooga 1000/1 1000/1 New Mexico State 1000/1 1000/1 Grand Canyon 1000/1 1000/1 Boston College 1000/1 1000/1 Florida Gulf Coast 2000/1 2000/1 Louisiana Tech 2000/1 2000/1 Monmouth 2000/1 2000/1 Troy 2000/1 2000/1 Pennsylvania 2000/1 3000/1 Western Kentucky 1000/1 3000/1 NC Central 2000/1 3000/1 Bucknell 2000/1 3000/1 Washington 2000/1 3000/1 Louisiana-Lafayette 2000/1 3000/1 UTEP 5000/1 5000/1 Mount St. Mary's 5000/1 5000/1 San Francisco 5000/1 5000/1 Wright State 5000/1 5000/1 Jacksonville State 5000/1 5000/1 UNC Greensboro 5000/1 5000/1 South Dakota 5000/1 5000/1 North Dakota State 5000/1 5000/1 Fort Wayne 5000/1 5000/1 South Dakota State 5000/1 5000/1 IUPUI 5000/1 5000/1 Cal State Bakersfield 5000/1 5000/1 Texas State 5000/1 5000/1 Coastal Carolina 5000/1 5000/1 Albany 5000/1 5000/1 FIELD (All others) 300/1 300/1