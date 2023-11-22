Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Old Dominion Monarchs

Current Records: Princeton 4-0, Old Dominion 1-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 4 p.m. ET Where: Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia

Chartway Arena -- Norfolk, Virginia TV: ESPN Plus

ESPN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Fubo (Try for free) Fubo's holiday offer just kicked off - For a limited time, new subscribers can save $40 on Fubo's Pro, Elite, and Premier plans ($20 off the first and second months)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Old Dominion is heading back home. They will take on the Princeton Tigers at 4:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. Old Dominion might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up ten turnovers on Monday.

Last Monday, the Monarchs couldn't handle the Razorbacks and fell 86-77.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Devin Ceaser, who scored 18 points along with 3 rebounds and 1 assist. Another player making a difference was RJ Blakney, who scored 14 points along with 4 rebounds and 1 assist.

Meanwhile, Princeton put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They were the clear victor by a 82-57 margin over the Hawks. The over/under was set at 139 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

The Monarchs now have a losing record at 1-2. As for the Tigers, they pushed their record up to 4-0 with that win, which was their third straight on the road.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Old Dominion have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Princeton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.5 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Come back here after the game to find expert analysis of the match and other NCAA Basketball content.