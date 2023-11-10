Who's Playing

Mid-American Christian Evangels @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Mid-American Christian 0-0, Oral Roberts 0-1

How To Watch

When: Friday, November 10, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Online Streaming: Catch select NCAA Basketball matches on fuboTV

What to Know

The Oral Roberts Golden Eagles will host the Mid-American Christian Evangels to start their respective NCAA Basketball runs. Tip off is scheduled at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 10th at Mabee Center.

Friday's matchup is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Mid-American Christian were smashing the glass last season, having averaged 27 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been even better at 34 per game.

Looking back to last season, Mid-American Christian finished on the wrong side of .500 (0-1), but they'll be hoping to turn things around this year. On the other hand, Oral Roberts had a phenomenal run, finishing with a superb 27-4 record.