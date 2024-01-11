Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Dakota 8-9, Oral Roberts 7-8

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the South Dakota Coyotes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 11th at Mabee Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

South Dakota's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their third straight loss. They suffered a painful 82-63 defeat at the hands of the Grizzlies. South Dakota found out winning isn't easy when you make eight fewer threes than your opponent.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Lahat Thioune, who dropped a double-double on 12 points and 11 rebounds. Thioune is absolutely dominating the rebound category: he's posted at least ten every time he's taken the court this season.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' game on Saturday was all tied up 38-38 at the half, but sadly for them it didn't stay that way. They fell 83-78 to the Wildcats. It was the first time this season that Oral Roberts let down their fans at home.

Like South Dakota, Oral Roberts lost despite seeing results from several players. Issac McBride led the charge by scoring 29 points. McBride continues to roll, besting his previous point total in each of the last four games he's played. Another player making a difference was Sir Issac Herron, who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds.

The Coyotes have been struggling recently, as they've lost six of their last seven matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 8-9 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat ended a 20-game streak of wins at home dating back to last season and dropped them to 7-8.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Thursday as the pair are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. South Dakota hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.2 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

South Dakota is hoping to beat the odds on Thursday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. For those looking to play the spread, keep South Dakota's opponent in mind: they have a subpar 3-6 record against the spread vs Oral Roberts over their last nine matchups.

Oral Roberts is a big 10-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 9.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 157 points.

Oral Roberts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.