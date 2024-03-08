Who's Playing

South Dakota Coyotes @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: South Dakota 12-19, Oral Roberts 11-18

How To Watch

When: Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Friday, March 8, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Denny Sanford PREMIER Center -- Sioux Falls, South Dakota

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Ticket Cost: $59.23

What to Know

The South Dakota Coyotes and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to clash at 8:00 p.m. ET on Friday at Denny Sanford PREMIER Center in a Summit League postseason contest. South Dakota is no doubt hoping to put an end to an eight-game streak of away losses.

South Dakota managed to keep up with North Dakota until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Coyotes took a serious blow against the Fighting Hawks, falling 95-66. The loss unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for South Dakota in their matchups with North Dakota: they've now lost three in a row.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Sunday after their seventh straight loss. They lost to the Roos at home by a decisive 71-54 margin. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Oral Roberts has scored all season.

The Coyotes have been struggling recently as they've lost 13 of their last 17 contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 12-19 record this season. As for the Golden Eagles, their defeat dropped their record down to 11-18.

Friday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy matchup: South Dakota have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Oral Roberts, though, as they've been averaging only 33 rebounds per game. Given South Dakota's sizable advantage in that area, Oral Roberts will need to find a way to close that gap.

South Dakota won a game that couldn't have been any closer in their previous meeting two weeks ago, slipping by Oral Roberts 77-76. The rematch might be a little tougher for South Dakota since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a 3.5-point favorite against South Dakota, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is 153.5 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts has won 6 out of their last 10 games against South Dakota.