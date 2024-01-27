Who's Playing

Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Southern Dak. St. 12-9, Oral Roberts 9-11

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Summit matchup on schedule as the Southern Dak. St. Jackrabbits and the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Mabee Center. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Southern Dak. St. had already won two in a row (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points), and they went ahead and made it three on Thursday. They walked away with a 75-66 victory over the Roos.

Southern Dak. St. got their win on the backs of several key players, but it was William Kyle III out in front who scored 13 points along with seven rebounds and three blocks. Matt Mims was another key contributor, scoring 15 points along with five rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oral Roberts' three-game losing streak finally came to an end on Thursday. They came out on top against the Mavericks by a score of 74-67.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Oral Roberts to victory, but perhaps none more so than Issac McBride, who scored 22 points along with five assists and five rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Jailen Bedford, who scored 19 points along with eight rebounds.

The Jackrabbits' win was their fifth straight at home, which pushed their record up to 12-9. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 85.6 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their victory bumped their record up to 9-11.

Fans should be in for an exciting game on Saturday as Southern Dak. St. and Oral Roberts are among the highest scoring teams in the league right now. Southern Dak. St. hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.4 points per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 75.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Southern Dak. St. came up short against Oral Roberts in their previous meeting back in February of 2023, falling 69-65. Can Southern Dak. St. avenge their defeat or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Southern Dak. St. has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Oral Roberts.