Fortunes may be turning around for Texas So. after losing four in a row. They have a bit of a cushion as they currently lead Oral Roberts 37-26. Texas So. took a big hit to their ego on Saturday, so a win here would be a pleasant pick-me-up.

Texas So. came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Texas So. Tigers @ Oral Roberts Golden Eagles

Current Records: Texas So. 0-4, Oral Roberts 1-3

How To Watch

When: Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET

Tuesday, November 21, 2023 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

What to Know

The Texas So. Tigers' road trip will continue as they head out to face the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles at 8:00 p.m. ET on November 21st at Mabee Center. Texas So. comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 55 points in their last four games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Texas So. was expected to have a tough go of it on Saturday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 82-50 bruising that the Bluejays dished out on Saturday. Texas So. found out winning isn't easy when you don't work as a unit and post 18 fewer assists than your opponent.

Meanwhile, the Golden Eagles couldn't handle the Aggies on Friday and fell 74-66. Oral Roberts has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

The losing side was boosted by Issac McBride, who scored 27 points along with 7 assists and 5 rebounds. He scored a full 40.9% of Oral Roberts' points, the second time in a row he's earned more than a third of the team's points. DeShang Weaver was another key contributor, scoring 14 points along with 6 blocks and 5 rebounds.

The Tigers' defeat was their fourth straight on the road, which bumped their record down to 0-4. That rough patch could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 47.5 points per game. As for the Golden Eagles, their loss dropped their record down to 1-3.

In addition to losing their last games, Texas So. and Oral Roberts failed to cover the spread. As for their game on Tuesday, Oral Roberts is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by ten points. This will be their first time playing as the favorites this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Texas So. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oral Roberts struggles in that department as they've been averaging 33 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other NCAA Basketball content.

Odds

Oral Roberts is a big 10-point favorite against Texas So., according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Golden Eagles as a 9-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 145 points.

Series History

Oral Roberts won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.