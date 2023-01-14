Who's Playing

St. Thomas (MN) @ Oral Roberts

Current Records: St. Thomas (MN) 13-7; Oral Roberts 14-4

What to Know

The St. Thomas (MN) Tommies lost both of their matches to the Oral Roberts Golden Eagles last season on scores of 66-81 and 66-88, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season. St. Thomas (MN) will hit the road for the second straight game as they head to Mabee Center at 8 p.m. ET Saturday. Oral Roberts should still be riding high after a big victory, while the Tommies will be looking to get back in the win column.

St. Thomas (MN) found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unpleasant 81-60 punch to the gut against the UMKC Kangaroos on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Western Illinois Leathernecks typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Oral Roberts proved too difficult a challenge. Everything went Oral Roberts' way against the Leathernecks as they made off with an 87-63 win.

St. Thomas (MN) have to know they'll be fighting an uphill battle given the 11.5-point spread they are up against. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the squad is 2-4 ATS when expected to lose.

St. Thomas (MN)'s loss took them down to 13-7 while Oral Roberts' victory pulled them up to 14-4. A win for the Tommies would reverse both their bad luck and Oral Roberts' good luck. We'll see if St. Thomas (MN) manages to pull off that tough task or if Oral Roberts keeps their momentum going instead.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma

Mabee Center -- Tulsa, Oklahoma Follow: CBS Sports App

Odds

The Golden Eagles are a big 11.5-point favorite against the Tommies, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as an 11.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: -111

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oral Roberts have won both of the games they've played against St. Thomas (MN) in the last nine years.