UTSA Roadrunners @ Oregon State Beavers

Current Records: UTSA 5-5, Oregon State 6-3

What to Know

UTSA is 0-3 against Oregon State since November of 2016 but they'll have a chance to close the gap a little bit on Sunday. The UTSA Roadrunners will head out on the road to face off against the Oregon State Beavers at 3:00 p.m. ET at Gill Coliseum. UTSA has been dominant on offense recently, as they've racked up an incredible 353 points over their last four matches.

The oddsmakers set the bar high, but UTSA and Little Rock didn't disappoint and broke past the 159.5 point over/under on Wednesday. The Roadrunners fell 93-84 to the Trojans. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Christian Tucker, who scored 23 points. Those 23 points set a new season-high mark for him. Isaiah Wyatt was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Oregon State waltzed into their match last Saturday with two straight wins but they left with three. They skirted past the Wolverines 74-71. Kudos to the oddsmakers for accurately forecasting both the winner and the close margin.

Oregon State can attribute much of their success to Tyler Bilodeau, who scored 19 points, and Michael Rataj, who dropped a double-double on 17 points and 11 rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Bilodeau has scored all season.

The Roadrunners' defeat dropped their record down to 5-5. As for the Beavers, their victory was their seventh straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 6-3.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: UTSA have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 41.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Oregon State struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.2 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

UTSA is hoping to beat the odds on Sunday, as the experts think they're headed for a loss. Bettors picking them against the spread have some confidence (to put it mildly), as the team is sitting on a five-game streak of failing to cover when playing on the road.

Oregon State is a big 10.5-point favorite against UTSA, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Beavers as a 10-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 147 points.

Oregon State has won all of the games they've played against UTSA in the last 7 years.