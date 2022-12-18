Who's Playing

Green Bay @ Oregon State

Current Records: Green Bay 2-10; Oregon State 5-6

What to Know

The Oregon State Beavers will play host again and welcome the Green Bay Phoenix to Gill Coliseum, where tip-off is scheduled for 3 p.m. ET on Sunday. The Beavers should still be riding high after a victory, while Green Bay will be looking to regain their footing.

Oregon State strolled past the Seattle Redhawks with points to spare on Thursday, taking the game 73-58. Guard Jordan Pope (15 points) and forward Glenn Taylor Jr. (13 points) were the top scorers for Oregon State.

Meanwhile, a win for Green Bay just wasn't in the stars on Friday as the team never even grasped a temporary lead. They were completely outmatched by the Stanford Cardinal on the road and fell 85-40.

Oregon State is now 5-6 while the Phoenix sit at 2-10. A pair of offensive stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: The Beavers are stumbling into the matchup with the 34th fewest points per game in college basketball, having accrued only 66.1 on average. Green Bay has experienced some struggles of their own as they are 359th worst in college basketball in points per game, with only 57.8 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 3 p.m. ET

Sunday at 3 p.m. ET Where: Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon

Gill Coliseum -- Corvallis, Oregon TV: Pac-12 Networks

Pac-12 Networks Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.