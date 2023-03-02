Who's Playing

California @ Oregon

Current Records: California 3-26; Oregon 16-13

What to Know

After three games on the road, the Oregon Ducks are heading back home. The Ducks and the California Golden Bears will face off in a Pac-12 battle at 11 p.m. ET Thursday at Matthew Knight Arena. Bragging rights belong to Oregon for now since they're up 11-2 across their past 13 matchups.

Oregon skirted by the Oregon State Beavers 69-67 on Saturday thanks to a clutch half-court bomb from guard Rivaldo Soares with 0:01 remaining. Oregon got double-digit scores from four players: center N'Faly Dante (16), guard Jermaine Couisnard (12), guard Keeshawn Barthelemy (11), and forward Quincy Guerrier (10). That makes it three consecutive games in which N'Faly Dante has had at least 11 rebounds.

Meanwhile, California was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Saturday as they fell 63-57 to the Washington State Cougars. California's loss came about despite a quality game from guard Joel Brown, who had 13 points and nine assists in addition to seven rebounds.

Oregon is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20-point margin of victory. They have failed bettors playing the spread in their past four games, so buyers beware.

The Ducks' win brought them up to 16-13 while the Golden Bears' defeat pulled them down to 3-26. A pair of numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Oregon is stumbling into the game with the 41st fewest takeaways in college basketball, having accrued only 11.1 on average. Californias have had an even harder time: they are ninth worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.4 on average. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 11 p.m. ET

Thursday at 11 p.m. ET Where: Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon

Matthew Knight Arena -- Eugene, Oregon TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $5.67

Odds

The Ducks are a big 20-point favorite against the Golden Bears, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Ducks as a 19-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Oregon have won 11 out of their last 13 games against California.