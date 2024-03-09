Who's Playing
Princeton Tigers @ Penn Quakers
Current Records: Princeton 23-3, Penn 11-17
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET
- Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
What to Know
Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn Quakers will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Palestra without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.
Last Saturday, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Big Red out 79-77. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.
Meanwhile, the Quakers earned a 84-72 victory over the Lions on Saturday.
The Tigers' victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 23-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Quakers, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-17.
Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Princeton have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.
Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn in their previous meeting back in February, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.
Series History
Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Penn in the last 5 years.
- Feb 10, 2024 - Princeton 77 vs. Penn 70
- Mar 11, 2023 - Princeton 77 vs. Penn 70
- Mar 04, 2023 - Princeton 77 vs. Penn 69
- Jan 16, 2023 - Princeton 72 vs. Penn 60
- Mar 05, 2022 - Princeton 93 vs. Penn 70
- Jan 17, 2022 - Princeton 74 vs. Penn 64
- Jan 10, 2020 - Princeton 63 vs. Penn 58
- Jan 04, 2020 - Princeton 78 vs. Penn 64
- Jan 12, 2019 - Princeton 62 vs. Penn 53
- Jan 05, 2019 - Princeton 68 vs. Penn 65