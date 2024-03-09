Who's Playing

Princeton Tigers @ Penn Quakers

Current Records: Princeton 23-3, Penn 11-17

When: Saturday, March 9, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: Palestra -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Princeton has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They and the Penn Quakers will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on March 9th at Palestra without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Both teams come into the matchup bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Saturday, the Tigers had just enough and edged the Big Red out 79-77. The over/under was set at 156 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Meanwhile, the Quakers earned a 84-72 victory over the Lions on Saturday.

The Tigers' victory was their 15th straight at home dating back to last season, which pushed their record up to 23-3. Those victories were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.0 points per game. As for the Quakers, their win ended a four-game drought at home and bumped them up to 11-17.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's contest: Princeton have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.7 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton was able to grind out a solid victory over Penn in their previous meeting back in February, winning 77-70. The rematch might be a little tougher for Princeton since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Princeton has won all of the games they've played against Penn in the last 5 years.