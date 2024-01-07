Halftime Report

Fortunes may be turning around for Michigan after losing three in a row. They have jumped out to a quick 37-27 lead against Penn State.

Michigan came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.

Who's Playing

Michigan Wolverines @ Penn State Nittany Lions

Current Records: Michigan 6-8, Penn State 7-7

How To Watch

What to Know

Penn State will be in front of their home fans on Sunday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. The Penn State Nittany Lions and the Michigan Wolverines will face off in a Big Ten battle at 12:00 p.m. ET at Palestra. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.

It's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 15 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Penn State found out the hard way on Thursday. They took a serious blow against the Spartans, falling 92-61. The result shouldn't come as a shock considering that's the fewest points Penn State has scored all season.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Kanye Clary, who scored 21 points along with five assists. Less helpful for Penn State was Jameel Brown's abysmal 0-7 three-point shooting.

Meanwhile, Michigan's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their third straight loss. They fell just short of the Golden Gophers by a score of 73-71. Michigan didn't live up to their potential and found themselves falling short of the advantage oddsmakers thought they had coming into the game.

Despite their defeat, Michigan saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Tarris Reed Jr., who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 11 rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. Reed Jr. set a new season high mark in blocks with five. Nimari Burnett was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

The Nittany Lions' loss dropped their record down to 7-7. As for the Wolverines, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost six of their last eight matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 6-8 record this season.

Some high-performance offense is likely on the agenda as both teams are some of the highest scoring teams in the league. Penn State hasn't had any problem running up the score this season, having averaged 76.3 points per game. However, it's not like Michigan struggles in that department as they've been averaging 82.3 points per game. With both teams so easily able to put up points, the only question left is who can run the score up higher.

Penn State took their victory against Michigan when the teams last played back in January of 2023 by a conclusive 83-61. Does Penn State have another victory up their sleeve, or will Michigan turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Michigan is a 3.5-point favorite against Penn State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 3.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 153.5 points.

Series History

Michigan has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Penn State.