Who's Playing

Iowa @ Penn State

Current Records: Iowa 8-5; Penn State 10-3

What to Know

Get ready for a Big Ten battle as the Penn State Nittany Lions and the Iowa Hawkeyes will face off at 5:30 p.m. ET on Sunday at Bryce Jordan Center. The teams split their matchups last year, with Iowa winning the first 68-51 at home and Penn State taking the second 90-86.

On Thursday, the Nittany Lions wrapped up 2022 with a 60-46 victory over the Delaware State Hornets. It was another big night for Penn State's guard Seth Lundy, who posted a double-double on 15 points and ten boards.

Meanwhile, Iowa's 2022 ended with a 66-50 loss against the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Thursday. Iowa's defeat shouldn't obscure the performances of forward Kris Murray, who had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds and three blocks, and forward Filip Rebraca, who dropped a double-double on 16 points and 13 rebounds.

Penn State's win brought them up to 10-3 while the Hawkeyes' defeat pulled them down to 8-5. A pair of stats to keep an eye on: The Nittany Lions are seventh worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.8 on average. To make matters even worse for Penn State, Iowa enters the matchup with only 10.2 turnovers per game on average, good for 11th best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Sunday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania

Bryce Jordan Center -- University Park, Pennsylvania TV: Big Ten Network

Big Ten Network Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Iowa have won six out of their last 11 games against Penn State.