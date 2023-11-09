Teams looking to continue their winning ways clash when the Pepperdine Waves meet the UC Davis Aggies in a non-conference matchup on Thursday afternoon. The Waves (1-0), who finished 10th in the West Coast Conference at 2-14 and 9-22 overall in 2022-23, began this season on a high note with a 76-64 victory over Concordia, Calif., on Monday. The Aggies (1-0), who placed sixth in the Big West at 11-8 and 18-14 overall, opened their slate on Monday with an 86-51 triumph over William Jessup. This will be the first meeting between the teams since 2021.

Tipoff from the University Credit Union Center in Davis, Calif., is set for 5:30 p.m. ET. Pepperdine leads the all-time series 1-0. The Aggies are 8.5-point favorites in the latest Pepperdine vs. UC Davis odds via SportsLine consensus, while the over/under for total points scored is set at 154.5. Before making any UC Davis vs. Pepperdine picks, be sure to see the college basketball predictions and betting advice from the SportsLine Projection Model.

The model simulates every Division I college basketball game 10,000 times. It went 85-55 on all top-rated college basketball picks last season, returning more than $1,600 for $100 players. Anyone who followed it saw huge returns.

Now, the model has set its sights on Pepperdine vs. UC Davis and revealed its CBB picks and predictions. Here are several college basketball odds and trends for UC Davis vs. Pepperdine:

Pepperdine vs. UC Davis spread: UC Davis -8.5

Pepperdine vs. UC Davis over/under: 154.5 points

Pepperdine vs. UC Davis money line: Pepperdine +282, UC Davis -357

PEP: The Waves have hit the game total over in 19 of their last 25 games (+12.40 units)

UCD: The Aggies have won 7 of their last 9 games at home (+4.50 units on money line)

Why UC Davis can cover

Senior guard Elijah Pepper helps power the Aggies' offense. In the season opener, he led UC Davis with 21 points on 5 of 13 shooting from the floor, and was 8 of 8 from the free throw line. He also grabbed six rebounds and had six steals. The fifth-year player averaged 22.5 points, 5.9 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.6 steals per game a year ago.

Senior guard Ade Adebayo also had a solid effort in the opener. In just 19 minutes of action, he scored 14 points, grabbed six rebounds and dished out two assists. In 30 games, including 28 starts in 2022-23, he averaged four rebounds and four points per game. In five seasons at UC Davis, Adebayo has played in 93 games, including 42 starts.

Why Pepperdine can cover

Junior guard Houston Mallette is off to a fast start to the season, scoring 26 points and grabbing three rebounds in the win over Concordia on Monday. He connected on 7 of 14 shots from the floor, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range. Mallette is in his third season with the Waves, and has started 60 of 64 games in his career. In that time, he is averaging 13.5 points, 3.5 rebounds and 2.1 assists in 32.7 minutes of action.

Also off to a good start to the season is sophomore guard Malik Moore. He made his second career start on Monday and poured in 16 points, while grabbing five rebounds and two assists. In 31 games last season, he averaged five points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He has been a weapon from beyond the arc, connecting on 43.2% of his 3-pointers in his career.

How to make UC Davis vs. Pepperdine picks

The model is leaning Under on the total, projecting 153 combined points. It also says one side of the spread hits nearly 90% of the time.

So who wins Pepperdine vs. UC Davis, and which side of the spread hits nearly 90% of the time?