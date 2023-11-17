Who's Playing

UNLV Rebels @ Pepperdine Waves

Current Records: UNLV 1-1, Pepperdine 3-1

How To Watch

What to Know

Pepperdine will be in front of their home fans on Friday, but a look at the spread shows they might need that home-court advantage. They will take on the UNLV Rebels at 10:00 p.m. ET on Friday. Both teams come into the game bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

We saw a pretty high 160-over/under line set for Pepperdine's previous contest, but the actual score was more down to earth. They took their matchup at home on Monday with ease, bagging a 88-53 win over the Sharks. The match was pretty much decided by the half, when the score had already reached 39-18.

Pepperdine's win was the result of several impressive offensive performances. One of the most notable came from Houston Mallette, who scored 24 points along with 6 rebounds. Nils Cooper was another key contributor, scoring 13 points along with 3 steals.

Meanwhile, the Rebels didn't have too much trouble with the Hatters at home on Saturday as they won 71-55.

UNLV can attribute much of their success to Jalen Hill, who dropped a double-double on 14 points and 13 rebounds. The team also got some help courtesy of Luis Rodriguez, who scored 15 points along with 9 rebounds.

The Waves pushed their record up to 3-1 with that victory, which was their third straight at home. As for the Rebels, the victory got them back to even at 1-1.

Not only did both teams in this Friday's matchup win their last matches, they also took care of their bettors and covered the spread. Looking forward, UNLV is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. This will be Pepperdine's first time playing as the underdogs at home this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Pepperdine have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 39 rebounds per game. However, it's not like UNLV struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

UNLV is a slight 2.5-point favorite against Pepperdine, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Rebels as a 3.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

