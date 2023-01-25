Who's Playing

Wake Forest @ Pittsburgh

Current Records: Wake Forest 14-6; Pittsburgh 13-7

What to Know

After a two-game homestand, the Wake Forest Demon Deacons will be on the road. Wake Forest and the Pittsburgh Panthers will face off in an ACC battle at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Petersen Events Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

The Demon Deacons entered their game against the Virginia Cavaliers this past Saturday without any home losses -- but there's a first time for everything. Wake Forest fell to Virginia 76-67. Wake Forest's defeat came about despite a quality game from guard Damari Monsanto, who shot 7-for-15 from downtown and finished with 25 points.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored Pitt this past Saturday, but luck did not. They came up short against the Florida State Seminoles, falling 71-64. Guard Nelly Cummings had a rough afternoon: he finished with only seven points on 2-for-12 shooting in his 35 minutes on the court.

Wake Forest had enough points to win and then some against the Panthers when the two teams previously met in February of last year, taking their matchup 91-75. The rematch might be a little tougher for the Demon Deacons since the squad won't have home-court advantage. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Petersen Events Center -- Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania TV: ACC Network

ACC Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Wake Forest have won six out of their last nine games against Pittsburgh.