Podcast: Did Arizona just have the worst three-day stretch of any No. 2 team ever?

What in the world is going on with Arizona?

Sean Miller's Wildcats are now 3-3 with a 90-84 loss to the NC State team picked 12th in the ACC, a 66-60 loss to the SMU team picked fourth in the AAC, and an 89-64 loss to a Purdue team that was coming off of losses to Tennessee and Western Kentucky. They finished last in the Battle 4 Atlantis. It's one of the worst early-season, three-game efforts from a team ranked No. 2 in the AP Top 25 in college basketball history.

So was Arizona overrated this preseason?

Is this fixable?

Is the FBI investigation taking a toll?

Matt Norlander and I discussed all of that and more at the top of this episode of the Eye on College Basketball podcast. Then, at the 17:14 mark, we turned our attention to the PK80-Phil Knight Invitational, which has totally lived up to its hype. Norlander is there. So we discussed the greatness of Duke's Marvin Bagley, Florida's win over Gonzaga, and the upcoming 5th place game in the Motion Bracket between Ohio State and Butler that will feature Chris Holtmann coaching against the team he coached until June of this year.

The Holtmann conversation starts at the 25:06 mark.

We previewed the PK80 title games -- Michigan State vs. North Carolina and Duke vs. Florida -- at the 30:56 mark. And I closed, at the 35:02 mark, with some thoughts on the Coaching For Literacy Games that begin Saturday afternoon in Miami.

