San Fran. Dons @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: San Fran. 15-6, Portland 7-14

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Fran. Dons and the Portland Pilots are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chiles Center. Portland does have the home-court advantage, but San Fran. is expected to win by 13.5 points.

San Fran. has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They took a 77-72 hit to the loss column at the hands of the Bulldogs on Thursday. San Fran. has struggled against Gonzaga recently, as their game on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

Despite their loss, San Fran. saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Marcus Williams, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 92-65 bruising that the Lions dished out on Thursday. The contest was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Portland was outscored by LMU in the second.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Vukasin Masic, who scored 20 points along with five assists. Another player making a difference was Tyler Robertson, who scored 17 points.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Dons' defeat ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-6. As for the Pilots, they have traveled a rocky road recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season.

Everything came up roses for San Fran. against Portland in their previous meeting two weeks ago as the team secured a 96-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Fran. since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 13.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 13.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 150 points.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.