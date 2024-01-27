Who's Playing

San Fran. Dons @ Portland Pilots

Current Records: San Fran. 15-6, Portland 7-14

How To Watch

When: Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday, January 27, 2024 at 8 p.m. ET Where: Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon

Chiles Center -- Portland, Oregon Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting West Coast matchup on schedule as the San Fran. Dons and the Portland Pilots are set to tip at 8:00 p.m. ET on January 27th at Chiles Center. Given that the pair suffered a loss in their last game, they both have a little extra motivation heading into this match.

San Fran. has been a dominant force so far, but they're in the middle of a mini-slump at the moment. They fell 77-72 to the Bulldogs on Thursday. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for San Fran. in their matchups with Gonzaga: they've now lost 11 in a row.

The loss doesn't tell the whole story though, as several players had good games. One of the most active was Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 16 points along with six rebounds. Another player making a difference was Marcus Williams, who scored 19 points along with seven rebounds.

Meanwhile, Portland's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Thursday after their fifth straight loss. They took a serious blow against the Lions, falling 92-65. The contest was a 37-37 toss-up at halftime, but Portland was outscored by LMU in the second.

Like San Fran., Portland lost despite seeing results from several players. Vukasin Masic led the charge by scoring 20 points along with five assists. Tyler Robertson was another key contributor, scoring 17 points.

Portland struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only three offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Dons' loss ended a three-game streak of away wins and brought them to 15-6. As for the Pilots, they have been struggling recently, as they've lost nine of their last ten matchups, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-14 record this season.

Everything came up roses for San Fran. against Portland in their previous matchup two weeks ago as the team secured a 96-69 win. The rematch might be a little tougher for San Fran. since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.