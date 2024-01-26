Halftime Report

Who's Playing

Montana Grizzlies @ Portland State Vikings

Current Records: Montana 13-6, Portland State 11-8

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Montana Grizzlies and the Portland State Vikings are set to tip at 10:00 p.m. ET on January 25th at The Viking Pavilion. Portland State does have the home-court advantage, but Montana is expected to win by five points.

Montana entered their tilt with Weber State with two consecutive wins but they'll enter their next game with three. The Grizzlies strolled past the Wildcats with points to spare on Monday, taking the game 77-62. Winning is a bit easier when your shooting is a whole 16.2% better than the opposition, as Montana's was.

Meanwhile, Portland State managed to keep up with N. Colorado until halftime on Saturday, but things quickly went downhill from there. The Vikings were dealt a punishing 90-61 defeat at the hands of the Bears. Portland State has not had much luck with N. Colorado recently, as the team's come up short the last four times they've met.

Portland State struggled to work together and finished the game with only three assists. That's the fewest assists they've managed all season.

The Grizzlies are on a roll lately: they've won six of their last seven games, which provided a nice bump to their 13-6 record this season. As for the Vikings, they bumped their record down to 11-8 with that defeat, which was their third straight on the road.

Thursday's matchup is shaping up to be a blowout: Montana just can't miss this season, having made 48.8% of their shots per game. It's a different story for Portland State, though, as they've only made 41.2% of their shots per game this season. Given Montana's sizeable advantage in that area, Portland State will need to find a way to close that gap.

Montana was able to grind out a solid win over Portland State in their previous matchup back in January of 2023, winning 73-67. Does Montana have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland State turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

Montana is a 5-point favorite against Portland State, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Grizzlies as a 5.5-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148 points.

Series History

Montana has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Portland State.