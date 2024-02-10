Who's Playing

Penn Quakers @ Princeton Tigers

Current Records: Penn 9-12, Princeton 16-3

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 6 p.m. ET

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After four games on the road, Princeton is heading back home. They and the Penn Quakers will face off at 6:00 p.m. ET on February 10th at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium without much rest after finishing up games yesterday. Penn took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on Princeton, who comes in off a win.

Last Saturday, the Tigers beat the Bears 70-60.

Meanwhile, Penn's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Saturday after their fifth straight loss. The game between them and the Bulldogs wasn't a total blowout, but with the Quakers falling 74-58 on the road it was darn close to turning into one.

The Tigers' win bumped their record up to 16-3. As for the Quakers, they dropped their record down to 9-12 with that loss, which was their sixth straight on the road.

Keep an eye on the arc in Saturday's match: Princeton have made nailing deep shots look easy this year this season, having averaged 10.2 threes per game. However, it's not like Penn struggles in that department as they've been averaging 9.5 threes per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Princeton was able to grind out a solid win over the Quakers in their previous matchup back in March of 2023, winning 77-70. Does Princeton have another victory up their sleeve, or will the Quakers turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Series History

Princeton has won 9 out of their last 10 games against Penn.