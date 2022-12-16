Who's Playing

Delaware @ Princeton

Current Records: Delaware 6-4; Princeton 8-3

What to Know

After a four-game homestand, the Delaware Fightin' Blue Hens will be on the road. They will square off against the Princeton Tigers at 7 p.m. ET on Friday at L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium. Delaware should still be riding high after a victory, while Princeton will be looking to right the ship.

The Fightin' Blue Hens had enough points to win and then some against the Siena Saints on Sunday, taking their contest 75-64.

Meanwhile, Princeton was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap on Tuesday as they fell 70-64 to the Iona Gaels.

Delaware is now 6-4 while Princeton sits at 8-3. Delaware is 3-2 after wins this year, and the Tigers are 1-1 after losses.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey

L. Stockwell Jadwin Gymnasium -- Princeton, New Jersey Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last one year.