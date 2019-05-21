Providence coach Ed Cooley withdraws from Michigan search, agrees to a contract extension to stay with Friars

Providence coach Ed Cooley, one of three coaches reported to be at the top of Michigan's wish list to fill its coaching vacancy in the wake of John Beilein's decision to leave for the NBA, is staying put with his hometown Friars.

Providence announced Tuesday that he was not only staying put and withdrawing from the Michigan coaching search, but that he's also getting a contract extension. The terms of the deal were not disclosed.

"While it's very flattering to be considered for other head coaching jobs, after talking with my family I have decided to remain in my hometown of Providence," Cooley said. "The Friars are my family. Most importantly, my commitment is to my players and my team at Providence."

Ed Cooley Agrees To Multi-Year Contract Extension To Remain At Providence College https://t.co/RucH8sHLDT — PC Men's Basketball (@PCFriarsmbb) May 21, 2019

Cooley was one of the predominant candidates in Michigan's search along with UM alumnus and Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard, as well as current Wolverines assistant Luke Yaklich. His connection to Gene DeFilippo who is running the coaching search -- DeFilippo was the athletic director at Boston College when Cooley was an assistant there -- was said to have been a key factor.

Ultimately, though, luring Cooley away from Providence and his hometown was a taller task than many anticipated. Cooley has it rolling at Providence having amassed a 162-110 record since taking over in 2011 which has included five NCAA Tournament appearances and a Big East Tournament championship.

Michigan will now likely turn to its attention to two remaining candidates to fill its vacancy in either Howard, a member of the Fab Five, or Yaklich, a well-respected assistant who has gone from social studies teacher to defensive wizard in less than a decade.