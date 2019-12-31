Providence vs. Georgetown: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time

Who's Playing

Georgetown @ Providence

Current Records: Georgetown 10-3; Providence 7-6

What to Know

The Providence Friars have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.

Providence took their contest against the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago by a conclusive 70-48 score. G Alpha Diallo (14 points) and G Luwane Pipkins (13 points) were the top scorers for the Friars. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Diallo.

Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- Georgetown prevailed over the American Eagles 80-60 on Saturday. G Terrell Allen and C Omer Yurtseven were among the main playmakers for Georgetown as the former had 14 points and five assists and the latter had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.

Barring any buzzer beaters, Providence are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.

Their wins bumped Providence to 7-6 and Georgetown to 10-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch

When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET

Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island

Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)

fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Ticket Cost: $10.00

Odds

The Friars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.

Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.

Over/Under: 152

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Providence have won six out of their last eight games against Georgetown.