Providence vs. Georgetown: How to watch NCAAB online, TV channel, live stream info, game time
How to watch Providence vs. Georgetown basketball game
Who's Playing
Georgetown @ Providence
Current Records: Georgetown 10-3; Providence 7-6
What to Know
The Providence Friars have the luxury of staying at home another game and will welcome the Georgetown Hoyas at 5:30 p.m. ET on Tuesday at Dunkin' Donuts Center. After these two teams made easy work of their previous opponents, one of them is set up to suffer a discouraging change of fortune.
Providence took their contest against the Texas Longhorns two weeks ago by a conclusive 70-48 score. G Alpha Diallo (14 points) and G Luwane Pipkins (13 points) were the top scorers for the Friars. That's three consecutive double-doubles for Diallo.
Meanwhile, although neither team could take care of the ball -- they combined for 33 turnovers -- Georgetown prevailed over the American Eagles 80-60 on Saturday. G Terrell Allen and C Omer Yurtseven were among the main playmakers for Georgetown as the former had 14 points and five assists and the latter had 17 points in addition to eight rebounds.
Barring any buzzer beaters, Providence are expected to win a tight contest. They may be expected to win, but bettors beware: they are only 4-8 against the spread when favored.
Their wins bumped Providence to 7-6 and Georgetown to 10-3. Watch the matchup and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- When: Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Dunkin' Donuts Center -- Providence, Rhode Island
- TV: Fox Sports 1
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
- Ticket Cost: $10.00
Odds
The Friars are a slight 1-point favorite against the Hoyas, according to the latest college basketball odds.
Vegas was right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 1-point spread, and stayed right there.
Over/Under: 152
Series History
Providence have won six out of their last eight games against Georgetown.
- Feb 06, 2019 - Georgetown 76 vs. Providence 67
- Jan 12, 2019 - Georgetown 96 vs. Providence 90
- Feb 24, 2018 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 69
- Feb 06, 2018 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
- Jan 16, 2017 - Providence 74 vs. Georgetown 56
- Jan 04, 2017 - Providence 76 vs. Georgetown 70
- Feb 13, 2016 - Providence 75 vs. Georgetown 72
- Jan 30, 2016 - Providence 73 vs. Georgetown 69
