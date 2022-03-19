Who's Playing

Richmond @ Providence

Regular Season Records: Richmond 24-12; Providence 26-5

What to Know

The #13 Providence Friars and the Richmond Spiders are set to clash at 6:10 p.m. ET March 19 at KeyBank Center in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

Providence beat the South Dakota State Jackrabbits 66-57 on Thursday. Forward Noah Horchler (13 points), guard Aljami Durham (13 points), and guard Jared Bynum (12 points) were the top scorers for the Friars.

Meanwhile, Richmond earned some more postseason success in their game on Thursday. They skirted past the Iowa Hawkeyes 67-63. It was another big night for the Spiders' guard Jacob Gilyard, who had 24 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds.

A couple stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Providence is 23rd worst in college basketball in takeaways, with only 10.6 on average. To make matters even worse for Providence, Richmond comes into the contest boasting the 13th fewest turnovers per game in college basketball at 9.9.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET

Saturday at 6:10 p.m. ET Where: KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center -- Buffalo, New York TV: TNT

TNT Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.