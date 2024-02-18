Who's Playing

Loyola Chi. Ramblers @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Loyola Chi. 18-7, Rhode Island 11-13

How To Watch

When: Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET

Sunday, February 18, 2024 at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV Live Stream: CBSSports.com or fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After two games on the road, Rhode Island is heading back home. They and the Loyola Chi. Ramblers will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:00 p.m. ET on Sunday at Thomas M. Ryan Center.

After soaring to a 23-point win in their last game, Rhode Island came back down to earth on Sunday. They fell just short of the Minutemen by a score of 81-79.

Despite their loss, Rhode Island saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Luis Kortright, who scored 15 points along with five rebounds and two steals, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Jaden House, who scored 22 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, Loyola Chi. came tearing into Wednesday's match with four straight wins (a stretch where they outscored their opponents by an average of 10.5 points) and they left with even more momentum. They came out on top against the Hawks by a score of 64-59. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to rack up ten more assists than your opponent, as Loyola Chi. did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Loyola Chi. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Patrick Mwamba, who scored six points along with three steals and two blocks. Mwamba didn't help Loyola Chi.'s cause all that much against the Colonials on Saturday but the same can't be said for this match. Des Watson was another key contributor, scoring 12 points along with eight rebounds.

The Rams' defeat dropped their record down to 11-13. As for the Ramblers, they have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Rhode Island have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Loyola Chi. struggles in that department as they've been averaging 36.3 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Rhode Island came out on top in a nail-biter against the Ramblers when the teams last played back in March of 2023, sneaking past 79-77. Will Rhode Island repeat their success, or do the Ramblers have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

Rhode Island won the only game these two teams have played in the last year.