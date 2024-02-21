Who's Playing

Richmond Spiders @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Richmond 18-7, Rhode Island 11-14

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, February 21, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

We've got another exciting Atlantic 10 matchup on schedule as the Richmond Spiders and the Rhode Island Rams are set to tip at 7:00 p.m. ET on February 21st at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Richmond will be strutting in after a win while the Rams will be stumbling in from a defeat.

George Wash. typically has all the answers at home, but on Saturday Richmond proved too difficult a challenge. They strolled past the Colonials with points to spare, taking the game 90-74. Winning is a bit easier when you work as a team to post 11 more assists than your opponent, as Richmond did.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Richmond to victory, but perhaps none more so than Neal Quinn, who scored 19 points along with seven assists and five rebounds. Quinn didn't help Richmond's cause all that much against the Minutemen on Wednesday but the same can't be said for this game. Jordan King was another key contributor, scoring 24 points along with two steals.

Meanwhile, the Rams came up short against the Ramblers on Sunday and fell 77-67. Rhode Island has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Rhode Island's defeat came about despite a quality game from Brandon Weston, who scored 15 points along with six rebounds and two steals.

Rhode Island struggled to get the ball back on offense and finished the game with only five offensive rebounds. That's the fewest offensive rebounds they've managed all season.

The Spiders have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won 13 of their last 15 games, which provided a nice bump to their 18-7 record this season. As for the Rams, they have traveled a rocky road recently having lost seven of their last nine matches, which put a noticeable dent in their 11-14 record this season.

Richmond beat the Rams 64-57 in their previous meeting back in January of 2023. The rematch might be a little tougher for Richmond since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Richmond has won 6 out of their last 9 games against Rhode Island.