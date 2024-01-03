Who's Playing

Saint Joseph's Hawks @ Rhode Island Rams

Current Records: Saint Joseph's 10-3, Rhode Island 6-7

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 3, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo

What to Know

Get ready for an Atlantic 10 battle as the Saint Joseph's Hawks and the Rhode Island Rams will face off at 7:00 p.m. ET on January 3rd at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Keep an eye on the score for this one: both teams posted some lofty point totals in their previous games.

Saint Joseph's has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won four matchups by 21 points or more this season. Couldn't have asked for a better way to wrap up 2023 than the 97-56 stomp they got at home against the Greyhounds. With Saint Joseph's ahead 50-29 at the half, the match was all but over already.

Saint Joseph's success was the result of a balanced attack that saw several players step up, but Lynn Greer III led the charge by scoring 15 points along with six assists. The team also got some help courtesy of Rasheer Fleming, who scored 19 points along with nine rebounds.

Meanwhile, Rhode Island finally caught a break after five consecutive losses. They walked away with an 82-71 victory over the Huskies on Saturday.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead Rhode Island to victory, but perhaps none more so than David Fuchs, who dropped a double-double on ten points and 12 rebounds. Jaden House was another key contributor, scoring 19 points.

The Hawks have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won seven of their last eight games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-3 record this season. As for the Rams, their win bumped their record up to 6-7.

Wednesday's contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Saint Joseph's have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.1 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Rhode Island struggles in that department as they've been averaging 38.8 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

Saint Joseph's was able to grind out a solid victory over Rhode Island in their previous matchup back in February of 2023, winning 64-50. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Joseph's since the squad won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Rhode Island has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.