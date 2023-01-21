Who's Playing

George Mason @ Rhode Island

Current Records: George Mason 11-8; Rhode Island 6-12

What to Know

The Rhode Island Rams are 5-1 against the George Mason Patriots since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Rams and GMU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'

Rhode Island came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, falling 64-57. Despite the defeat, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 18 points and five assists.

Meanwhile, the point spread favored GMU on Monday, but luck did not. They fell in a 78-75 heartbreaker to the George Washington Colonials. That makes it the first time this season GMU has let down their home crowd. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Ronald Polite III, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Josh Oduro, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds.

The losses put the Rams at 6-12 and the Patriots at 11-8. Rhode Island is 5-6 after losses this season, GMU 5-2.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET

Saturday at 12 p.m. ET Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island

Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rhode Island have won five out of their last six games against George Mason.