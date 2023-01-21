Who's Playing
George Mason @ Rhode Island
Current Records: George Mason 11-8; Rhode Island 6-12
What to Know
The Rhode Island Rams are 5-1 against the George Mason Patriots since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. The Rams and GMU will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at noon ET at Thomas M. Ryan Center. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W.'
Rhode Island came up short against the Richmond Spiders on Tuesday, falling 64-57. Despite the defeat, Rhode Island got a solid performance out of guard Brayon Freeman, who had 18 points and five assists.
Meanwhile, the point spread favored GMU on Monday, but luck did not. They fell in a 78-75 heartbreaker to the George Washington Colonials. That makes it the first time this season GMU has let down their home crowd. Despite the loss, they had strong showings from guard Ronald Polite III, who had 19 points in addition to seven boards, and forward Josh Oduro, who had 17 points along with nine rebounds.
The losses put the Rams at 6-12 and the Patriots at 11-8. Rhode Island is 5-6 after losses this season, GMU 5-2.
How To Watch
- When: Saturday at 12 p.m. ET
- Where: Thomas M. Ryan Center -- Kingston, Rhode Island
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rhode Island have won five out of their last six games against George Mason.
- Jan 16, 2021 - Rhode Island 80 vs. George Mason 60
- Jan 28, 2020 - Rhode Island 78 vs. George Mason 64
- Jan 13, 2019 - George Mason 84 vs. Rhode Island 67
- Dec 30, 2017 - Rhode Island 83 vs. George Mason 64
- Feb 18, 2017 - Rhode Island 77 vs. George Mason 74
- Feb 09, 2016 - Rhode Island 81 vs. George Mason 63