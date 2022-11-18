Who's Playing

Georgia Southern @ Rice

Current Records: Georgia Southern 1-2; Rice 1-2

What to Know

The Georgia Southern Eagles will take on the Rice Owls at 7 p.m. ET Friday at Tudor Fieldhouse. Neither of those teams managed to put together many points in their previous contests, so their meeting could be a low-scoring affair.

Georgia Southern made easy work of the Trinity Baptist Eagles on Saturday and carried off a 53-32 win.

Meanwhile, Rice was pulverized by the Middle Tenn. Blue Raiders 81-46 on Tuesday.

Georgia Southern is expected to lose this next one by 3.5. Those betting on them against the spread shouldn't have high expectations for them since the team is 0-2 ATS when expected to lose.

Georgia Southern's victory brought them up to 1-2 while the Owls' loss pulled them down to an identical 1-2. A pair of stats to keep in the back of your head while watching: Georgia Southern has only been able to knock down 35.10% percent of their shots, which is the 358th lowest field goal percentage in college basketball. Rice has experienced some struggles of their own as they have allowed their opponents to shoot 50.50% from the floor on average, which is the 352nd highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. It's possible one of these Achilles' heels will wind up tripping the losing team up.

How To Watch

When: Friday at 7 p.m. ET

Friday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Tudor Fieldhouse -- Houston, Texas

Odds

The Owls are a 3.5-point favorite against the Eagles, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Owls as a 3-point favorite.

Over/Under: -110

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last seven years.