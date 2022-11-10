Who's Playing

Sacred Heart @ Rutgers

Current Records: Sacred Heart 1-0; Rutgers 1-0

What to Know

The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will stay at home another game and welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU earned an 86-63 win in their most recent contest against the Pioneers in November of 2020.

The Scarlet Knights simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Columbia Lions at home 75-35. RU was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: Cam Spencer (17), Aundre Hyatt (12), Paul Mulcahy (10), Clifford Omoruyi (10), and Mawot Mag (10).

Meanwhile, Sacred Heart beat the Hartford Hawks 77-70 on Tuesday.

Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. On Monday RU relied heavily on Cam Spencer, who had 17 points and five assists along with six steals. It will be up to Sacred Heart's defense to limit his damage on Thursday.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET

Thursday at 7 p.m. ET Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey

Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey TV: BTN Plus

BTN Plus Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.