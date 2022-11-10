Who's Playing
Sacred Heart @ Rutgers
Current Records: Sacred Heart 1-0; Rutgers 1-0
What to Know
The Rutgers Scarlet Knights will stay at home another game and welcome the Sacred Heart Pioneers at 7 p.m. ET Nov. 10 at Jersey Mike's Arena. RU earned an 86-63 win in their most recent contest against the Pioneers in November of 2020.
The Scarlet Knights simply couldn't be stopped on Monday, as they easily beat the Columbia Lions at home 75-35. RU was heavily favored coming into this game, and the results showcase why. They got double-digit scores from five players: Cam Spencer (17), Aundre Hyatt (12), Paul Mulcahy (10), Clifford Omoruyi (10), and Mawot Mag (10).
Meanwhile, Sacred Heart beat the Hartford Hawks 77-70 on Tuesday.
Their wins lifted both teams to an identical 1-0. On Monday RU relied heavily on Cam Spencer, who had 17 points and five assists along with six steals. It will be up to Sacred Heart's defense to limit his damage on Thursday.
How To Watch
- When: Thursday at 7 p.m. ET
- Where: Jersey Mike's Arena -- Piscataway, New Jersey
- TV: BTN Plus
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Rutgers won the only game these two teams have played in the last eight years.
- Nov 25, 2020 - Rutgers 86 vs. Sacred Heart 63