Who's Playing

CS Fullerton Titans @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: CS Fullerton 5-4, Sacramento State 2-6

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 5 p.m. ET Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California

The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

After five games on the road, Sacramento State is heading back home. They will take on the CS Fullerton Titans at 5:00 p.m. ET on Saturday. Sacramento State might want some stickum for this matchup since the team gave up 15 turnovers on Saturday.

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Beach and fell 83-73.

Meanwhile, CS Fullerton waltzed into Wednesday's game with two straight wins but they left with three. They walked away with a 60-55 victory over the Waves.

CS Fullerton can attribute much of their success to Max Jones, who scored 20 points along with 5 rebounds. That makes it two consecutive games in which Jones has scored at least 33% of CS Fullerton's points. Less helpful for CS Fullerton was Grayson Carper's abysmal 0-5 three-point shooting.

The last time the Hornets won on the road was back back in November. Having now lost three straight away contests, they've bumped their record down to 2-6. As for the Titans, they are on a roll lately: they've won four of their last five matchups, which provided a nice bump to their 5-4 record this season.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 40.2 rebounds per game. However, it's not like CS Fullerton struggles in that department as they've been averaging 35.6 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Sacramento State came up short against CS Fullerton in their previous matchup back in December of 2022, falling 59-49. Will Sacramento State have more luck at home instead of on the road? Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more NCAA Basketball content.

Series History

Sacramento State and CS Fullerton both have 2 wins in their last 4 games.