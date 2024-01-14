Halftime Report
Idaho State is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They have jumped out to a quick 35-34 lead against Sacramento State.
Idaho State came into the matchup with some extra motivation after the defeat they were dealt the last time these two teams faced off. We'll see if they're able to flip the script or if it'll just be more of the same.
Who's Playing
Idaho State Bengals @ Sacramento State Hornets
Current Records: Idaho State 6-10, Sacramento State 5-11
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, January 13, 2024 at 9 p.m. ET
- Where: The Hornets Nest -- Sacramento, California
- Ticket Cost: $24.15
What to Know
We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho State Bengals are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on January 13th at The Hornets Nest. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.
Even though Sacramento State has not done well against Weber State recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Hornets narrowly escaped with a win as the team sidled past the Wildcats 71-69.
Even though Idaho State has not done well against Portland State recently (they were 1-9 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Thursday. The Bengals walked away with a 69-63 victory over the Vikings. The win made it back-to-back wins for Idaho State.
The Hornets' win was their third straight at home, which pushed their record up to 5-11. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 79.3 points per game. As for the Bengals, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 6-10.
Saturday's contest is shaping up to be a scrappy contest: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 38.3 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho State, though, as they've been averaging only 33.3 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizeable advantage in that area, Idaho State will need to find a way to close that gap.
As for their next game, Sacramento State is expected to win a tight contest, barring any buzzer beaters. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 4-10, while Idaho State is 3-10.
Odds
Sacramento State is a slight 2-point favorite against Idaho State, according to the latest college basketball odds.
The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 1.5-point favorite.
The over/under is set at 132.5 points.
Series History
Sacramento State has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Idaho State.
- Feb 18, 2023 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 19, 2023 - Idaho State 65 vs. Sacramento State 61
- Feb 19, 2022 - Sacramento State 80 vs. Idaho State 75
- Jan 27, 2022 - Sacramento State 61 vs. Idaho State 60
- Jan 18, 2021 - Sacramento State 70 vs. Idaho State 65
- Jan 17, 2021 - Idaho State 57 vs. Sacramento State 56
- Feb 08, 2020 - Sacramento State 63 vs. Idaho State 59
- Jan 04, 2020 - Sacramento State 68 vs. Idaho State 49
- Jan 31, 2019 - Sacramento State 74 vs. Idaho State 58
- Jan 12, 2019 - Idaho State 72 vs. Sacramento State 70