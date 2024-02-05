Who's Playing

Idaho Vandals @ Sacramento State Hornets

Current Records: Idaho 8-14, Sacramento State 6-16

How To Watch

What to Know

We've got another exciting Big Sky matchup on schedule as the Sacramento State Hornets and the Idaho Vandals are set to tip at 9:00 p.m. ET on February 5th at The Nest. Sacramento State is limping into the matchup on a five-game losing streak.

Last Saturday, the Hornets couldn't handle the Vikings and fell 58-51.

Even though Idaho has not done well against the Bobcats recently (they were 2-8 in their previous ten matchups), they didn't let the past get in their way on Saturday. The Vandals came out on top against the Bobcats by a score of 81-75. The win was some much needed relief for Idaho as it spelled an end to their eight-game losing streak.

The Hornets' defeat was their seventh straight on the road, which dropped their record down to 6-16. That poor showing could be blamed on the team's lackluster offensive performance across that stretch, as they only averaged 61.3 points per game. As for the Vandals, their victory ended a five-game drought on the road and puts them at 8-14.

Monday's game is shaping up to be a scrappy match: Sacramento State have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. It's a different story for Idaho, though, as they've been averaging only 32.7 rebounds per game. Given Sacramento State's sizable advantage in that area, the Vandals will need to find a way to close that gap.

As for their next game, Sacramento State is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 4.5 points. Neither team has fared well against the spread this season; they is 6-14, while Idaho is 7-13.

Odds

Sacramento State is a 4.5-point favorite against Idaho, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Hornets as a 4-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 132.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

Sacramento State has won 6 out of their last 10 games against Idaho.