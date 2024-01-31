Who's Playing

George Mason Patriots @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: George Mason 15-5, Saint Joseph's 13-7

When: Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET

Wednesday, January 31, 2024 at 7 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

What to Know

George Mason has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. The George Mason Patriots and the Saint Joseph's Hawks will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday at Hagan Arena. Saint Joseph's took a loss in their last matchup and will be looking to turn the tables on George Mason, who comes in off a win.

Even though Rhode Island scored an imposing 84 points on Saturday, George Mason still came out on top. The Patriots walked away with a 92-84 win over the Rams.

George Mason got their victory on the backs of several key players, but it was Keyshawn Hall out in front who scored 22 points. Amari Kelly was another key contributor, scoring 17 points along with nine rebounds and four blocks.

Meanwhile, after a string of three wins, Saint Joseph's good fortune finally ran out on Friday. They were the victim of a painful 91-72 loss at the hands of the Bonnies. The game was up for grabs at halftime, but sadly Saint Joseph's was thoroughly outmatched 46-31 in the second half.

Even though the team lost, they still had their share of impressive performances. One of the most dominant came from Rasheer Fleming, who scored 12 points.

The Patriots' win bumped their record up to 15-5. As for the Hawks, their loss dropped their record down to 13-7.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: George Mason have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 37.7 rebounds per game. However, it's not like Saint Joseph's struggles in that department as they've been averaging 37.5 rebounds per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out.

George Mason couldn't quite finish off Saint Joseph's in their previous matchup back in January of 2023 and fell 79-76. Can George Mason avenge their loss or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll find out soon enough.

Series History

George Mason has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.