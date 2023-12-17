Halftime Report

Saint Joseph's is on the road but looking no worse for wear. They are fully in control with a 45-22 lead over Iona.

Saint Joseph's entered the contest having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Iona step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Iona Gaels @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Iona 4-6, Saint Joseph's 8-2

How To Watch

When: Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET

Saturday, December 16, 2023 at 7 p.m. ET Where: UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York

UBS Arena -- Elmont, New York Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online Streaming: Catch select College Basketball matches on Fubo (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Iona has enjoyed a two-game homestand but will soon have to dust off their road jerseys. They will take on the Saint Joseph's Hawks in a holiday battle at 7:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at at UBS Arena. Both teams come into the match bolstered by wins in their previous matches.

Last Sunday, the Gaels were able to grind out a solid victory over the Red Flash, taking the game 61-54.

Meanwhile, Saint Joseph's waltzed into their match Sunday with four straight wins but they left with five. They secured a 74-70 W over the Tigers.

Among those leading the charge was Lynn Greer III, who scored 18 points along with six rebounds and four steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season. The team also got some help courtesy of Erik Reynolds II, who scored 21 points.

The Gaels' victory bumped their record up to 4-6. As for the Hawks, they pushed their record up to 8-2 with that victory, which was their third straight at home.

Going forward, Iona is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 7.5 points.

Odds

Iona is a big 7.5-point favorite against Saint Joseph's, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 7.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 144.5 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Injury Report for Saint Joseph's

Christ Essandoko: gameTimeDecision (Toe)

Will Lange: gameTimeDecision (Concussion)

Dasear Haskins: outForSeason (Redshirt)

Injury Report for Iona