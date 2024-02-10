Who's Playing

Saint Louis Billikens @ Saint Joseph's Hawks

Current Records: Saint Louis 9-14, Saint Joseph's 15-8

How To Watch

When: Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, February 10, 2024 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Hagan Arena -- Philadelphia, Pennsylvania TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

What to Know

Saint Louis is 8-2 against the Hawks since February of 2016, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Both teams will face off in an Atlantic 10 battle at 12:30 p.m. ET at Hagan Arena. Saint Joseph's took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Saint Louis, who comes in off a win.

Saint Louis had to suffer through a six-game losing streak, but that streak is no more. They took down the Explorers 102-84 on Wednesday. Having run the score up that high, both teams might be doing some extra defensive drills very soon.

Sincere Parker went supernova for Saint Louis, scoring 33 points along with six rebounds. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Parker has scored all season. Bradley Ezewiro was another key contributor, scoring 16 points along with seven rebounds and two blocks.

Meanwhile, the matchup between Saint Joseph's and the Flyers on Tuesday hardly resembled the 60-54 effort from their previous meeting. The Hawks lost to the Flyers at home by a decisive 94-79 margin. The defeat unfortunately continues a disappointing trend for Saint Joseph's in their matchups with the Flyers: they've now lost four in a row.

Despite their loss, Saint Joseph's saw several players rise to the challenge and make noteworthy plays. Lynn Greer III, who scored 18 points along with five rebounds, was perhaps the best of all. The team also got some help courtesy of Rasheer Fleming, who scored 14 points along with six rebounds.

The Billikens' win ended a 11-game drought on the road dating back to last season and puts them at 9-14. As for the Hawks, their loss ended a three-game streak of wins at home and dropped them to 15-8.

Saint Louis skirted past the Hawks 88-85 when the teams last played back in January. The rematch might be a little tougher for Saint Louis since the team won't have the home-court advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Series History

Saint Louis has won 8 out of their last 10 games against Saint Joseph's.