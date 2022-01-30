Who's Playing

Pepperdine @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Pepperdine 6-16; Saint Mary's 16-4

What to Know

After two games on the road, the Saint Mary's Gaels are heading back home. The Gaels and the Pepperdine Waves will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET this past Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Saint Mary's is out to keep their ten-game home win streak alive.

Saint Mary's came out on top in a nail-biter against the San Francisco Dons this past Thursday, sneaking past 72-70. Saint Mary's' forward Matthias Tass was one of the most active players for the squad, dropping a double-double on 27 points and 12 rebounds.

Meanwhile, Pepperdine came up short against the San Diego Toreros this past Thursday, falling 64-56. The losing side was boosted by forward Maxwell Lewis, who had 18 points in addition to eight boards. Lewis hadn't helped his team much against San Francisco two weeks ago, so this was a nice turnaround for him.

Saint Mary's is the favorite in this one, with an expected 20.5-point margin of victory. There could be an interesting gambling play in this one, as they have done quite well against the spread at home this season while the Waves have struggled against the spread on the road.

The Gaels' win brought them up to 16-4 while Pepperdine's loss pulled them down to 6-16. A pair of defensive numbers to keep in mind before tip-off: Saint Mary's enters the game with only 58.6 points allowed per game on average, good for eighth best in college basketball. On the other end of the spectrum, Pepperdine is stumbling into the contest with the 27th most points allowed per game in college basketball, having given up 75.3 on average. So the cards are definitely stacked against the Waves.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California TV: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Follow: CBS Sports App

CBS Sports App Watch on Connected TV: CBS Sports App on Roku and Fire TV

Odds

The Gaels are a big 20.5-point favorite against the Waves, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Gaels as a 21-point favorite.

Over/Under: -112

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 11 out of their last 15 games against Pepperdine.

Jan 13, 2022 - Saint Mary's 77 vs. Pepperdine 62

Feb 22, 2021 - Saint Mary's 66 vs. Pepperdine 61

Feb 13, 2021 - Pepperdine 60 vs. Saint Mary's 58

Mar 08, 2020 - Saint Mary's 89 vs. Pepperdine 82

Jan 18, 2020 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Pepperdine 69

Feb 16, 2019 - Saint Mary's 72 vs. Pepperdine 65

Jan 26, 2019 - Pepperdine 84 vs. Saint Mary's 77

Mar 04, 2018 - Saint Mary's 69 vs. Pepperdine 66

Feb 22, 2018 - Saint Mary's 75 vs. Pepperdine 61

Jan 13, 2018 - Saint Mary's 91 vs. Pepperdine 67

Feb 23, 2017 - Saint Mary's 78 vs. Pepperdine 49

Jan 21, 2017 - Saint Mary's 85 vs. Pepperdine 65

Mar 07, 2016 - Saint Mary's 81 vs. Pepperdine 66

Feb 11, 2016 - Pepperdine 69 vs. Saint Mary's 63

Jan 09, 2016 - Pepperdine 67 vs. Saint Mary's 64

Injury Report for Saint Mary's

Injury Report for Pepperdine

Keith Fisher III: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

No Injury Information