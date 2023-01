Who's Playing

Santa Clara @ Saint Mary's

Current Records: Santa Clara 16-5; Saint Mary's 17-4

What to Know

The Saint Mary's Gaels will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Gaels and the Santa Clara Broncos will face off in a West Coast battle at 8 p.m. ET on Saturday at University Credit Union Pavilion. Bragging rights belong to Saint Mary's for now since they're up 12-3 across their past 15 matchups.

Saint Mary's made easy work of the Pepperdine Waves on Thursday and carried off a 73-44 win. The margin was wide but not a surprise since the spread was 12 points in Saint Mary's' favor.

Meanwhile, the Brigham Young Cougars typically have all the answers at home, but on Thursday Santa Clara proved too difficult a challenge. Santa Clara bagged an 83-76 victory.

Their wins bumped the Gaels to 17-4 and the Broncos to 16-5. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Saint Mary's and Santa Clara clash.

How To Watch

When: Saturday at 8 p.m. ET

Saturday at 8 p.m. ET Where: University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California

University Credit Union Pavilion -- Moraga, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Mary's have won 12 out of their last 15 games against Santa Clara.