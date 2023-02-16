Who's Playing

Saint Mary's @ San Diego

Current Records: Saint Mary's 22-5; San Diego 11-16

What to Know

The San Diego Toreros will be returning home after a two-game road trip. The Toreros and the #17 Saint Mary's Gaels will face off in a West Coast battle at 9 p.m. ET on Thursday at Jenny Craig Pavilion. Saint Mary's will be strutting in after a win while San Diego will be stumbling in from a loss.

San Diego was within striking distance but couldn't close the gap this past Saturday as they fell 99-94 to the Pacific Tigers. A silver lining for San Diego was the play of guard Jase Townsend, who shot 7-for-11 from beyond the arc and finished with 34 points.

Meanwhile, Saint Mary's strolled past the Portland Pilots with points to spare this past Saturday, taking the game 81-64. Guard Logan Johnson had 34 points and six assists in addition to six rebounds, and this makes it back-to-back games in which he has scored at least 42% of the Gaels' points.

The Toreros are now 11-16 while Saint Mary's sits at 22-5. Two defensive stats to keep an eye on: San Diego has allowed their opponents to shoot 49.10% from the floor on average, which is the 360th highest shooting percentage allowed in college basketball. Saint Mary's' defense has more to brag about, as they they enter the contest with only 58.7 points allowed per game on average, good for fourth best in college basketball.

How To Watch

When: Thursday at 9 p.m. ET

Thursday at 9 p.m. ET Where: Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California

Jenny Craig Pavilion -- San Diego, California Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Saint Mary's have won all of the games they've played against San Diego in the last nine years.