Miss Valley State Delta Devils @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Miss Valley State 0-12, San Fran. 10-4

When: Saturday, December 30, 2023 at 6 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

The Miss Valley State Delta Devils' road trip will continue as they head out to face the San Fran. Dons at 6:00 p.m. ET on December 30th at War Memorial Gymnasium. Miss Valley State comes in on a streak of failing to score more than 50 points in their last five games, a trend the squad is of course eager to reverse.

Miss Valley State was expected to have a tough go of it on Friday, and, well, they did. It's going to take some time for them to recover from the 107-48 bruising that the Bears dished out on Friday. Miss Valley State was in a tough position after the first half, with the score already sitting at 50-20.

Despite the loss, Miss Valley State had strong showings from Reginald Reynolds, who scored 14 points, and Rayquan Brown, who scored 13 points along with six rebounds and three steals. As a matter of fact, that's the most points Reynolds has scored all season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the score, Miss Valley State struggled to work together and finished the game with only seven assists. They were destroyed by their opponents in that department as Baylor racked up 27 assists.

Meanwhile, the Dons made easy work of the Bulldogs on Friday and carried off a 77-57 win. The over/under was set at 133.5 points, so nice work oddsmakers; you were right on the money.

Malik Thomas was the offensive standout of the match as he scored 22 points. As a matter of fact, that's the most points he has scored all season.

The Delta Devils' defeat was their 15th straight on the road dating back to last season, which bumped their record down to 0-12. As for the Dons, they are on a roll lately: they've won five of their last six games, which provided a nice bump to their 10-4 record this season.