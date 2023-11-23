Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Fran. and the victory they were favored to collect coming into this evening. Sitting on a score of 28-22, they have looked like the better team, but there's still one more half to play.

If San Fran. keeps playing like this, they'll bump their record up to 4-2 in no time. On the other hand, PFW will have to make due with a 5-1 record unless they turn things around (and fast).

Who's Playing

PFW Mastodons @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: PFW 5-0, San Fran. 3-2

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 22, 2023 at 9 p.m. ET

Where: War Memorial Gymnasium -- San Francisco, California

What to Know

After three games on the road, San Fran. is heading back home. They will take on the PFW Mastodons at 9:00 p.m. ET on Wednesday. We saw both of these teams recently pull out wins they weren't expected to get, so we'll see who gives it right back.

Winning is just a little bit easier when your shooting is a whole 15.6% better than the opposition, a fact San Fran. proved on Sunday. They took down the Blue Demons 70-54.

Multiple players turned in solid performances to lead San Fran. to victory, but perhaps none more so than Jonathan Mogbo, who scored 14 points along with 6 rebounds. Ryan Beasley was another key contributor, scoring 10 points.

Meanwhile, PFW put another one in the bag on Saturday to keep their perfect season alive. They came out on top against the Coyotes by a score of 93-81.

The losses dropped the Dons to 3-2 and the Blue Demons to 1-4.

Both teams pleased both fans and bettors in their last matchups by winning and covering the spread. As for their next game, San Fran. is the favorite in this one, as the experts expect to see them win by 13.5 points. PFW might be worth a quick bet since they've covered the spread the last four times they've played.

This contest is one where the number of possessions is likely to be a big factor: San Fran. have been smashing the glass this season, having averaged 35.6 rebounds per game. However, it's not like PFW struggles in that department as they've been averaging 32.2 per game. Given these competing strengths, it'll be interesting to see how their clash plays out. Check back here after the action for a full breakdown and analysis of the contest.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 13.5-point favorite against PFW, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers had a good feel for the line for this one, as the game opened with the Dons as a 13-point favorite.

The over/under is set at 148.5 points.

Injury Report for San Fran.

Injury Report for PFW

Chris Morgan: Game-Time Decision (Undisclosed)

Deangelo Elisee: Out (Knee)

No Injury Information