Halftime Report

Only one more half stands between San Fran. and the win they were favored to collect coming into this evening. They have jumped out to a quick 44-36 lead against Portland.

San Fran. entered the match having won five straight and they're just one half away from another. Will they make it six, or will Portland step up and spoil it? We'll know soon.

Who's Playing

Portland Pilots @ San Fran. Dons

Current Records: Portland 7-10, San Fran. 13-4

How To Watch

What to Know

If the oddsmakers' predictions hold true, the near future looks bright for San Fran. The San Fran. Dons and the Portland Pilots will face off in a West Coast battle at 10:00 p.m. ET on Saturday at War Memorial Gymnasium. San Fran. will be looking to keep their ten-game home win streak (dating back to last season) alive.

San Fran. has made a habit of sweeping their opponents off the court, having now won six matchups by 20 points or more this season. They blew past the Toreros 83-63.

San Fran. can attribute much of their success to Ndewedo Newbury, who scored 17 points along with three blocks, and Jonathan Mogbo, who dropped a double-double on 19 points and 11 rebounds. Mogbo hasn't dropped below ten rebounds for four straight games.

Meanwhile, it's hard to win when you don't work as a unit and post 12 fewer assists than your opponent, a fact Portland found out the hard way on Thursday. There's no need to mince words: the Pilots lost to the Gaels, and the Pilots lost bad. The score wound up at 95-52. Portland has struggled against Saint Mary's recently, as their game on Thursday was their 11th consecutive lost matchup.

The Dons have been performing incredibly well recently as they've won eight of their last nine matches, which provided a nice bump to their 13-4 record this season. As for the Pilots, they have not been sharp recently, as they've lost five of their last six contests, which put a noticeable dent in their 7-10 record this season.

San Fran. skirted past Portland 92-89 when the teams last played back in February of 2023. Does San Fran. have another victory up their sleeve, or will Portland turn the tables on them? We'll have the answer soon enough.

Odds

San Fran. is a big 16.5-point favorite against Portland, according to the latest college basketball odds.

The oddsmakers were right in line with the betting community on this one, as the game opened as a 16.5-point spread, and stayed right there.

The over/under is set at 143 points.

See college basketball picks for every single game, including this one, from SportsLine's advanced computer model. Get picks now.

Series History

San Fran. has won 7 out of their last 10 games against Portland.